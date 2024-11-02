Posted in: Conventions, Lucca Comics & Games, Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked Costumes Made An Appearance At Lucca Comics & Games

The costumes from Wicked made an appearance at Lucca Comics & Games this weekend. The film will be released on November 22nd.

Article Summary Wicked costumes steal the spotlight at Italy's Lucca Comics & Games festival.

Universal spotlights Wicked's practical elements to fuel international excitement.

Movie's spectacular costumes highlighted, featuring Elphaba and Glinda's iconic looks.

Wicked Part One hits theaters November 22, 2024, with Part Two following in 2025.

Universal has been focusing a lot on the practical elements of Wicked, from the live singing to the sets to the costumes. All the way back in April, they brought out the costumes at CinemaCon for everyone to see. Now that the movie is in its final weeks, they are apparently going international as the studio continues to try and drum up as much hype as humanly possible for this film. As we said before, this is part one of two, and this year has proven that just because you have a Part Two shot and are ready to go doesn't mean you'll get that theatrical release if things underperform. Bleeding Cool writer Gavin Sheehan made a hop over the pond to Lucca Comics & Games in Italy this week and sent us some pictures of the Wicked display at the festival, including some more shots of the costumes of Elphaba and Glinda and a shot of the Wizard's massive mechanical head.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

