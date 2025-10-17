Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – Elphaba and Glinda's Places In Oz BTS Featurette

Universal released two more Wicked: For Good behind-the-scenes featurettes, each focusing on Elphaba and Glinda's places in Oz, and a new TV spot.

Article Summary Universal debuts two new Wicked: For Good featurettes spotlighting Elphaba and Glinda's roles in Oz.

Fresh behind-the-scenes footage reveals Elphaba's exile and Glinda's rise to fame after previous events.

TV spot teases never-before-seen footage and offers a glimpse of Elphaba's powerhouse number, No Good Deed.

Featurettes explore how Elphaba and Glinda's mirrored journeys shape the emotional narrative of the sequel.

The waterfall of Wicked: For Good content continues with some more behind-the-scenes featurettes and a TV spot, which was released yesterday. It appears that the social embargo is either down or will be lifted very soon, so early reactions are likely to start coming in. A reminder that early reactions are not always indicative of what the overall reaction of the film will be in the long run. This year, specifically, there has been a pretty big difference between actual review scores and social media reactions. A lot of that has to do with the fact that social reactions are often posted not long after seeing the movie, while reviews sometimes have a bit more time and some nuance makes its way in. So keep all of that in mind, Wicked fans, as we head into the final weeks before this movie is released.

We have two more Wicked: For Good behind-the-scenes featurettes, and each one explains the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in Oz following the events of the last film. We learn where Elphaba has been hiding out, what she's been up to, and it explains some of the journey she will be going on in the film. The Glinda featurette is similar, emphasizing that while it appears everything is going well for Glinda, she's lonely in the same way Elphaba is, as their stories and lives continue to mirror each other. We also got a TV spot, which has some new footage and teases some more of No Good Deed.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!