Wicked Part Two Moves Its Release Date Up Five Days

Universal Pictures has shifted the release date for Wicked Part Two by five days, from November 26, 2025, to November 21, 2025.

Announcement made on social media aims to boost Wicked's presence by aligning dates for both movies.

New release date mirrors Wicked Part One's strategy, potentially maximizing holiday season box office returns.

Marketing to include Part Two in future trailers and promos, teeming excitement for the cinematic event.

Someone at Universal has finally decided to acknowledge that Wicked is part one of two, and they are doing that by announcing an official shift of the release date for Wicked Part Two on social media. Universal wants to paint theaters green this fall and not only are they hoping to pull that off this year, they want to do it again next year as well. The marketing for Wicked hasn't talked about the fact that Part Two is coming out in a year, but now that the release date announcement is on the official social media account for the movie with a motion logo and everything, they will add it to future trailers. Wicked Part Two isn't getting a big release date shift as it is moving its release date by five days, going from November 26, 2025, to November 21, 2025. This is mirroring the release date of part one with both films being released the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

