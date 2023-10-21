Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, wish

Wish: New HQ Image Shows Off The Adorable Star Plus A New Poster

Disney has released a new HQ image from Wish that spotlights Asha and the adorable Star. Plus, there is a new international poster.

This year has already been very strong when it comes to animation. Even if you weren't crazy about The Super Mario Bros. Movie [and by "you" I mean "me"], there was no denying that people loved that film and got a lot of joy out of seeing those characters brought to life. Over the summer, we saw Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem project art straight onto the biggest screens. Even streaming is having a good year with films like Nimona, a film that was in development hell for years and then canceled due to the Disney-Fox buyout and revived by Netflix, doing exceptionally well. Disney and Illumination are closing out the year. While Illumination has Migration, Disney has Wish, a film that started off with a confusing concept that Disney seems to be trying to simplify when even their most diehard fans weren't quite getting it.

The art for Wish looks absolutely stunning, but that doesn't mean it will find an audience. A new image was released that shows off Star, a little star that is following Asha around, and there are going to be a billion plushes of this thing. Whether or not they will find homes remains to be seen. IMP Awards also got their hands on a new international poster as well.

When it comes to Disney, many eyes will be on The Marvels, which is set to come out on November 10th because it has been a bizarre year or two for Marvel Studios. However, there is another big Disney film that will be very telling with its impact at the box office: Wish. The last Disney animated features of Encanto and Strange World failed to find audiences at the box office, though Encanto did go on to find a massive audience once it hit streaming. Disney Animation hasn't had a big hit since before the pandemic, and Wish is a film that the studio needs to do really well to ensure there is still gas in the princess tank.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

