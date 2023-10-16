Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, wish

Wish: Tickets On Sale, Posters, Clip, And Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Tickets are officially on sale for Disney's next feature, Wish. We have a new TV spot, two new posters, a clip spotlighting one of the big songs, and a featurette.

When it comes to Disney, many eyes will be on The Marvels, which is set to come out on November 10th because it has been a bizarre year or two for Marvel Studios. However, there is another big Disney film that will be very telling with its impact at the box office: Wish. The last Disney animated features of Encanto and Strange World failed to find audiences at the box office, though Encanto did go on to find a massive audience once it hit streaming. Disney Animation hasn't had a big hit since before the pandemic, and Wish is a film that the studio needs to do really well to ensure there is still gas in the princess tank. In the last couple of weeks, marketing has mostly dropped the contrived "This is the star everyone wishes on" angle and just explained this movie for the story that it is, which was the smart move. Tickets are officially on sale, which means a new TV spot and two new posters. We also got an extended clip of one of the big songs from the film, "This Wish," and a featurette looking at the making of the song.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

