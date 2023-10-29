Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, walt disney animation, wish

Wish: Tickets For Early Access Screenings On Sale Now, New Poster

Tickets for the early access screenings for Wish that are taking place on November 18th officially went on sale. We also got a new poster.

Article Summary Early-access screenings for Disney's Wish announced for November 18th at 750 theaters.

New movie poster released alongside ticket sales for the early viewings of Wish.

Disney Animation's chief creative officer shares how making Wish was a "wish come true".

Concerns arise over Wish's potential performance amongst competing cinema releases.

A new Disney animated movie is right around the corner, and if you want to see it a little earlier than everyone else, you will have the option. Disney will be doing some early access screening for Wish at 750 theaters at 4 p.m. local time on November 18th, which is the Saturday before the film opens to the public. Disney often does early screenings to try and attract the biggest Disney fans into those screenings, so if they like the movie, they can hype it up to non-Disney fans until the wide release date. We got a new poster to go along with the tickets officially going on sale.

"Getting to make this movie has meant the world to all of us at Disney Animation, as it celebrates 100 years of storytelling," said Disney Animation's chief creative officer Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2), who is a writer and executive producer of the film in a press release. "We are so grateful to the fans who've shown up to the theaters time and again—to be able to give moviegoers a chance to experience it early is a wish come true for every person in our studio who helped bring Wish to life."

Wish feels like it has the chance to get lost among all of the big releases of November, even more so if The Marvels ends up hitting big. There are just so many movies coming out that you know there will be casualties, and Disney animated features haven't exactly had an easy road since the pandemic. Raya and the Last Dragon got kneecapped by the pandemic, Encanto only became a thing after it hit Disney+ and Strange World is so forgotten that you probably forgot it came out altogether. Is there still gas in the tank for this corner of Disney animation? While pulling an Elemental with this one would probably be good enough, this is, much like Pixar, the worst possible time to be mediocre, and if Wish is mediocre with so many other options at the box office next month? Well, we didn't make the Elemental comparison for no reason.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

Tickets for the early access screenings for Wish that are taking place on November 18th officially went on sale. We also got a new poster.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!