Princess Mononoke Production Cel Now Up For Auction At Heritage

Occasionally, a major animated cinematic release makes its impact on the rest of the world, spurring discussions on the state of prolific world issues. Princess Mononoke (1997) by Studio Ghibli is certainly one of those films due to its focus on environmentalist thinking. It now has a place in the echelons of anime as one of the greatest animated films ever produced in Japan. Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a production cel from the classic film up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, June 26th at 10:50 AM Central Time, or 11:50 AM Eastern Time, to place a bid to stake a claim on this iconic piece of anime history.

According to the auction page on Heritage Auctions' website:

Prince Ashitaka is awakened by his steed Yakul in this beautiful hand-painted original production cel setup from Hayao Miyazaki's animated masterpiece Princess Mononoke. An allegory for the negative effects of industrialization on nature, Princess Mononoke is perhaps the most direct in the environmentalist themes common of Miyazaki's films. Roger Ebert called the film "a great achievement and a wonderful experience, and one of the best films of the year… You won't find many Hollywood love stories (animated or otherwise) so philosophical." […] In addition, this piece is accompanied by its matching original animation drawing of Ashitaka, rendered in graphite and blue pencil. […] The condition overall is Very Good.

If you are looking to bid on this production cel, you may do so by clicking here. Again, you have until 10:50 AM Central Time or 11:50 AM Eastern Time on Saturday, June 26th to do so. Good luck!