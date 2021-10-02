Witch Hunt Terrifies Even as it Takes Aim at US Immigration Policy

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In this episode, Jason chats with Elle Callahan, writer, and director of the thriller/horror film Witch Hunt, which will be released by Momentum Pictures Theaters, On Demand, and Digital on October 1st. In an era when the Conjuring series generates chills from evil magic, Witch Hunt presumes a world where witches are real but (a la the mutants in Days of Future Past) are being hunted down.

Witch Hunt Terrifies Even as it Takes Aim at US Immigration Policy
Witch Hunt poster and Castle Talk logo used with permission

Say the producers:

In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.

And this works great, giving Callahan the opportunity to comment not on 17th-century witch trials but on United States immigration policies. At the same time, it's a tense, gripping horror film.

Check out this conversation! Listen here:

 

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70sa collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His next book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.