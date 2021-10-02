Witch Hunt Terrifies Even as it Takes Aim at US Immigration Policy

In this episode, Jason chats with Elle Callahan, writer, and director of the thriller/horror film Witch Hunt, which will be released by Momentum Pictures Theaters, On Demand, and Digital on October 1st. In an era when the Conjuring series generates chills from evil magic, Witch Hunt presumes a world where witches are real but (a la the mutants in Days of Future Past) are being hunted down.

Say the producers:

In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.

And this works great, giving Callahan the opportunity to comment not on 17th-century witch trials but on United States immigration policies. At the same time, it's a tense, gripping horror film.

