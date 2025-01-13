Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: wolf man

Wolf Man: Universal Are Still Dummies, Featurette Spotlights The Wolf

Universal and Blumhouse continue to make baffling marketing decisions for Wolf Man as they release another BTS featurette focusing on the transformation.

Article Summary Universal's marketing for Wolf Man baffles with another featurette on the transformation process.

Blumhouse missteps by revealing monster design before Wolf Man's release, diluting horror's impact.

Fans craving a spoiler-free experience may want to avoid the latest behind-the-scenes footage.

Wolf Man hits theaters soon, offering a suspenseful blend of family drama and werewolf horror.

Universal is continuing to make every single wrong decision when it comes to marketing Wolf Man for reasons that continue to make no sense. If any studio should have a firm grasp of what the "horror of the unknown" is and how that can really elevate a film, it should be Blumhouse, but this is the second piece of official marketing from Universal that gets right into the monster design. It's another behind-the-scenes featurette that gets into details of the transformation and how they are pulling it off. It's not that this stuff isn't interesting from a production standpoint; it is, and practical effects nerds love this stuff, but the film comes out this week. None of this should be out now. It should be out next week or the week after. Anyway, if you're still trying to stay as spoiler-free as possible, maybe skip this one, too; I did. I see the movie tomorrow, and I actually want to experience some of that "horror of the unknown," even as someone who doesn't usually like horror.

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man. It will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

