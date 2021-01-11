Wonder Woman 1984 Continues to Fall at the Domestic Box Office

Wonder Woman 1984 continues to either prove that the HBO Max hybrid release model is not going to work at all or that people are being smart and staying away from movie theaters because there is a pandemic. Either way, things are not going well for one member of the DC Holy Trinity at the box office. While Wonder Woman 1984 had a relatively strong for a pandemic start, it seems that the thing this writer is worried about is happening. According to Deadline, the movie was "down -45% with $3 million at 2,218 theaters and a running box office of $32.6 million." It's not looking like this movie is going to get the same numbers as Tenet, which brought in $58 million domestically, but the pandemic is much worse now than it was over the summer. There is also the HBO Max angle.

While we're still waiting for the numbers to come in and see long-term effects, one thing that the HBO Max angle could really impact when it comes to blockbusters is people going back to see it again. When it comes to nerd movies like Wonder Woman 1984, someone could go see it at the theater and then decide that they want to rewatch it but at home without needing to drive anywhere or make themselves look presentable. By the time the 31-day window ends, something else will be out that they would want to see in theaters, and the current release falls to the wayside.

Or maybe more and more people are staying home instead of seeing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters.

Either way, things are not looking good on the domestic side for the latest DC pictures and not much better on the international side. The movie is nearly $100 million at the international box office as it continues to open in other territories. Soul continues to do well in international markets and even looks to pass Finding Dory in China. This isn't that surprising since Soul seemed to be on a similar track as Coco in that it opened soft and then kept gaining steam as more and more people talking about how good it is. The worldwide box office for Soul is $47.3 million. The Croods 2: A New Age continues to do well as it slowly continues its trek at the worldwide box office. It's now sitting at $127.8 million.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.