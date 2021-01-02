Wonder Woman 1984: The Reason Diana Didn't Use [SPOILERS]

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the biggest movies of 2020, and going into 2021, it's still the movie that everyone is talking about for better or for worse. There was one aspect of the movie that people are starting to really pick up on, but it is a spoiler on some level, and not everyone has seen this movie yet. We don't want to reveal what is essentially part of Diana's character arc and one of the main cruxes of the movie. So if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read beyond this picture of Diana about to mess everyone up with the Lasso of Truth.

People who watched Wonder Woman 1984 noticed that Diana is using her lasso a lot more to the point that we don't see her sword or shield at all in the movie. If you're also paying attention, you will notice that no one in this movie actually dies during any of the fight scenes. In a new interview with CBR star, Gal Gadot has said this is a choice that Diana has made because she is not here to fight but to bring peace.

"This is part of the reason to why we decided that she shouldn't have a sword or a shield. Diana is not aggressive. She's not there to fight. She's a peacemaker. Also, she has the higher understanding that people are not bad, per se… We're all the same. We all have our moments when we don't do the right thing in order to fill this hole. So she assumes the best out of people, and so her default is always to protect them. She leads by example. So, for her, humankind — they'll get it. They'll understand it eventually, but she always will do and give everything she has in order to bring goodness to humankind."

Director Patty Jenkins went on to say how no one dies in Wonder Woman 1984 because once the Dreamstone comes into the story, no one is really acting of their own violation. In the first action scene of the movie, Diana breaks the robber's guns and says how much she hates them. Jenkins said that it was really fun blocking the action scenes where no one could die.

"It's not their fault. It was really fun to try to do that, and our stunt guys and everything, we laid out the challenge at the beginning, like, 'Not one death.' People get pretty hurt, probably!" Jenkins acquiesced with a laugh. "Thrown around! But no death. There's no shooting, no death."

Gadot then went on to say, "Yeah! No bodies! No dead bodies," which is a very different turn from other DC movies that we've seen so far. Even the most childlike movie in the series, Shazam!, absolutely had people dying. So it's interesting that Diana not using her more deadly weapons is a choice. Not using the sword makes sense anyway; not sure how using a shield isn't consider to be non-violent. This point would also probably be better made if Steve actually brought it up at any point in the movie. It's a nice touch, but it's almost more distracting than anything else without the added context.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.