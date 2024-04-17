Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Zack Snyder Has An Idea For Rebel Moon 3, Will Make Another Film First

Zack Snyder already has an idea for Rebel Moon 3, but that he's probably "going to make this other little small movie" first.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver comes out this week, but director Zack Snyder confirms that he is already looking toward the future. We've known for a while now that this series intended to kick off a new cinematic universe to play in, like Star Wars or Star Trek. Whether or not that success will likely be decided when the streaming numbers for Part Two roll in; that being said, Snyder remains an optimist and has confirmed to Total Film that he already knows what the story of Part Three will be, but he has another project that he needs to do first, and the director's cuts need to be released.

"We definitely have a story in mind if we were to go forward," Snyder said. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut. I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

The words "other little small movie" are not going to be music to the ears of those eager to see Planet of the Dead because nothing about those movies is "little" or "small," so there is a good chance he's not talking about that. So, if you're waiting for more Rebel Moon, it seems there will be a bit of a wait. Snyder isn't looking to stop with a third film, either. He has multiple films planned out, as he explained to Radio Times.

"I guess four makes sense. Four or six movies, depending… I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies, we make two; that's the question. We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, 'Oh, it's one now? Great.'"

Are all six of these movies also getting drastically different director's cuts? Does that mean we're actually getting twelve movies? Snyder seems keen to continue exploring this world as long as someone is willing to write him the check. He's got a plan, a large-scale one; it's just a matter of whether or not Netflix is willing to fund it and if the audience wants six more movies in the Rebel Moon universe.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

