Zack Snyder: Netflix Thumbs Up Are All That's Needed For Rebel Moon 3

Director Zack Snyder seems to think that all the audience needs to do to get Rebel Moon 3 greenlit is hit the double thumbs-up button on Netflix.

The second Rebel Moon movie is coming out this week, and it seems that someone at Netflix remembered that because some promotional material for the film has started to come out. However, the irony of the fact that director Zack Snyder is talking about a hypothetical third movie instead of the movie coming out in a couple of days pretty much tracks for everything we have seen so far. The first film was an interesting release because everyone involved seemed to be hyping it up as the next big thing, and then it wasn't. Now, the sequel is coming out and trying to build on a film that no one talked about after it came out, and no one seems to be clambering for more of it. Snyder seems to think that the audience has the power, and all they need to do is hit that double thumbs-up button on Netflix, or at least that is what he told Collider. Apparently, according to Snyder, that's all you need to do to get more of something from Netflix, as he said, "Probably just in general, a double thumbs up would probably do it." All of you fans of [insert beloved canceled television show here] were doing it wrong. All you need to do is hit that button, and you'll get more!

As for the two movies that exist, Snyder seemed to confirm the release window for the director's cuts is the latter half of the summer, saying, "Yeah, I think at the end of summer. I think sometime in August, they're supposed to come out." He went on to allude that he is currently in a fight with the Motion Pictures Association of America over the ratings of the film, adding, "I'm just in a battle with the MPAA trying to get my R rating." He seems to be implying that the movies are violent enough that he has to pull back a little to get an R-rating. Does this mean he's trying to soft-launch the unrated cuts of Rebel Moon? At this point, nothing would be surprising since word came down that these director's cuts are an entirely different universe.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

