Zoe Saldaña Says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the Best Film Yet

It's been nearly eight years since James Gunn's off-the-wall superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy was released – becoming a massive piece of the MCU's established sense of zany humor and setting it up to become a beloved film series to many. Now, as the misfit team members are entering their third film, it's said to be the final chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (for now). All of those involved are starting to experience a case of feels over its concept of finality.

In a brand new interview between Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña and Screen Rant, the actor shares, "I have to say we're dealing with a lot of adversities, which is COVID and scheduling and things like that. But when we're there, we're having such a wonderful time, you know?" She then explains to the publication, "It's a bittersweet moment because it is our understanding that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy. So it's bitter in that sense, but it's sweet because we are all very grateful to have lived this journey together, and James Gunn really is giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling. I think it's going to be the best one yet."

When Gunn himself last spoke about his hopes for the wrap-up of his all-important cinematic story, he noted, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story," Gunn then added, "That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter. The highly anticipated third installment will additionally be released in theaters on May 23, 2023.