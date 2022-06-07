Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead: First Look Image of Horror Comedy

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead is a Japanese manga series running since October 2018. It's written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. It's described as a "comedy-horror, dystopian, and zombie" genre, which was popular a couple of years ago, which makes sense considering when it was started. The summary on the official manga site for Viz reads as follows:

"Akira has returned home to his parents' village to repay his folks for all they've done for him. But his former classmate Kanta Higurashi and his gang have shown up to wreak havoc on the quiet community by flooding it with zombies. Forced into a corner, Akira must make a terrible choice—save his parents or become a zombie himself!"

This sounds like the sort of thing ripe for adaptation, so it's not that surprising that Netflix picked it up for a movie. During Geeked Week, they made the official announcement for the film and announced that Eiji Akaso would be playing the lead role. We also got a first look image that makes it look like Zombieland or something else that is really subverting the genre. However, there is a concern when it comes to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and that's the fact that the series isn't done yet. So are they planning on ending this movie on a cliffhanger and making it a series? Because that's a long commitment and Netflix is in a weird place financially right now. Are they planning on just making up their ending? Is there a natural ending within the ongoing manga that will feel enough like an ending for moviegoers even if everything in the world isn't solved? This is one of the issues that we run into when it comes to adapting a project that isn't finished yet, but if you wait until it is finished, there might not be any interest anymore. This one is still early days, so we'll have to see what happens.