Henry Lewis of "Goes Wrong" Launches The Robber's Grave at Toy Fair

Henry Lewis of "The Play That Goes Wrong" launches The Robber's Grave mystery game at London Toy Fair 2026

Article Summary Henry Lewis debuts The Robber's Grave escape room game at Toy Fair, thrilling puzzle enthusiasts.

Inspired by London's Highgate Cemetery, the game blends Victorian mystery with real-life landmarks.

The Robber's Grave challenges players to solve puzzles using clues like photos, maps, and old articles.

Releasing spring 2026, it joins Henry Lewis's acclaimed lineup of Mystery Agency games at Toy Fair.

The productions of The Mischief Theatre may be one of my very favourite things about living and working in London. The Play That Goes Wrong, Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups, Mischief Movie Night and many more play out all the time. I saw Christmas Carol Goes Wrong a couple of weeks ago, and it was an utter triumph. One of my favourite moments of my lfe was sitting, writing Bleeding Cool in the basement of the Blacks club of Dean Street, Soho, as Mischief founders Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields descended with massive overflowing books of notes and over the next four hours proceeded to rewrite Peter Pan Goes Wrong for its Broadway revival, writing new jokes on the spot like Paul McCartney carved Get Back out of a wall of sound. But the cast and crew have many other solo spinoff projects and today, at Toy Fair, Henry Lewis was unveiling his latest. The Robber's Grave, a new escape room murder mystery in a box from The Mystery Agency, the latest in a number of such projects he has created for them, and being published this spring. And he gave Bleeding Cool a little tour... here on YouTube and also TikTok.

"Somewhere in Highgrove Cemetery lies the Robber's Grave – a burial plot said to contain untold riches, hidden there by a Victorian thief. Does the buried gold really exist or is it all just myth and legend? Study old photographs, newspaper articles and a vast, ancient map of the cemetery to discover which of the graves holds the missing treasure."

Highgrove Cemetery is based on the real life Highgate Cemetery, and when Henry Lewis filmed here in the Apple TV series Dick Turpin, and stayed in his head as a location for something such as this. It's also the location of the tomb of Karl Marx and where Jeremy Corbyn took Diane Abbott on his idea of a romantic date…. what other horrors will it unleash?

The Robber's Grave by Henry Lewis launches in the spring of 2026. Previous projects include The Man From Sector Six, The Ghost In The Attic, The Vanishing Gambler and The Balthazar Stone.

