Bob Dylan Sells Entire Music Catalog To Universal Music

Here's a shocker for a Monday morning: Bob Dylan has sold his entire music catalog to Universal Music Group. The deal encompasses the iconic musician's entire body of work, over 600 copyrights, from his debut album Blowin' In The Wind to this year's acclaimed Murder Most Foul. The deal was announced this morning, and it just the latest in a series of blockbuster deals for copyrights in the music business. The deal is thought to be in the "nine-figure range". Well, yeah. There are maybe five artists walking this Earth who have the amount of important work that someone like Bob Dylan has created in his lifetime. His catalog is almost priceless, or at least it was before this morning. That he sold to someone like UMG is even more shocking, as more and more artists go the private investor route. Variety has the news this morning of the deal.

The Only Catalog That Tops Bob Dylan Would Be The Beatles

UMG CEO Lucian Grrainge released a statement about the deal: "As someone who began his career in music publishing, it is with enormous pride that today we welcome Bob Dylan to the UMG family. It's no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that Bob is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art. Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday. It is no exaggeration to say that his vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world. I have no doubt that decades, even centuries from now, the words and music of Bob Dylan will continue to be sung and played — and cherished — everywhere."