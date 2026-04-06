Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, FIFA World Cup, Pillsbury, soccer, U.S. Soccer Foundation

Pillsbury Debuts First-Ever Soccer Shape Sugar Cookies for World Cup

Pillsbury teamed up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to release its first-ever Soccer Shape Sugar Cookies ahead of the World Cup.

Article Summary Pillsbury debuts Soccer Shape Sugar Cookies in time for the upcoming World Cup soccer festivities.

Exclusive partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation brings cookies and mini-pitch soccer spaces to Texas.

Soccer Ball Shape Sugar Cookies are easy to bake or enjoy raw, perfect for game day parties and families.

New Pillsbury cookies aim to make home-baked moments simple, fun, and soccer-themed for everyone.

Pillsbury has teamed up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to release a unique treat for the first time, as you can now get the company's first-ever Soccer Shape Sugar Cookies. The partnership is two-fold: the first is the cookies, as it is shocking to us that they have never made this sports shape during the entire time they've run these limited runs of sports-themed cookies. Aside from the design, which they clearly chose to do this time around to get people to make cookies for World Cup viewing parties, these are the sugar cookies you have known for years from the company.

Pillsbury and the U.S. Soccer Foundation Partner For Cookies and Practice Spaces

The second part of this is the USSF connection, as the organization announced it has partnered with the company to make two new mini‑pitches in Houston and San Antonio, Texas. The goal was to take unused spaces and make them safe practice areas for youth soccer players to learn the game in under-resourced neighborhoods, with ADA-accessible features included. We have more details about the cookies below as they are hitting store shelves this month.

From Pillsbury:

Serve up smiles in a snap by making tasty home-baked sugar cookies featuring Soccer Ball Shape Sugar Cookie. Simply grab the box from the refrigerator, place pre-cut cookie dough on a cookie sheet, and bake. Enjoy all the yum with no mixing or measuring. Cool and serve cookies fresh from the oven, or add them to goodie bags for a sweet treat. Cookie dough lovers can even eat the cookie dough uncooked (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal!). Whether you bake a batch for family nights, the best time for oven-fresh Pillsbury cookies is anytime. Pair with a glass of cold milk and dare to dunk! Pillsbury strives to make home-baked moments extra special through our products and recipes, which help make cooking and baking easy and convenient for even the busiest families.

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