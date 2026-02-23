Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepperidge Farm, The Campbell Soup Company

Campbell's x Goldfish Games Selling Their Last Drop Tomorrow

You have one final chance to buy the Campbell’s x Goldfish Games items, as the last drop will take place tomorrow morning

Article Summary Campbell’s x Goldfish Games final drop goes live tomorrow, February 24, at 10am ET online.

Each $20 game set includes a can of Campbell’s tomato soup and a bag of Goldfish crackers.

Limited-edition games Fish in a Row and Soup Splashers turn soup and crackers into playable fun.

Perfect for indoor family game nights, these Campbell’s items blend nostalgia with analog play.

The Campbell Soup Company and Pepperidge Farm have come together for a special set of items, as they're selling a new set of Campbell's x Goldfish Games. The two have created a pair of games for those who love to dunk the crackers in tomato soup, which you canm play by yourself or with a friend while you're waiting for the soup to cool down a little. Each game is sold separately for $20 and includes a bag of Goldfish crackers and a can of Campbell's tomato soup. The last drop to get these styarts at 10am ET on their website tomorrow, February 24.

Campbell's x Goldfish Games

On the heels of a particularly cold winter, many families are still spending more time indoors and stocking up on comfort food staples. Campbell's Soup and Goldfish are reimagining an elite cold-weather combo with the launch of the first Campbell's x Goldfish Games, giving fans a playful new way to enjoy a classic pairing. Inspired by playful nostalgia and the rise of analog hobbies, the limited-edition games are designed to transform the ritual of topping Campbell's tomato soup with Goldfish crackers into an interactive moment of play. The two games, Fish in a Row and Soup Splashers, invite players to toss, tip and dunk their Goldfish crackers into Campbell's tomato soup, bringing the fun of game night to the dinner table.

PLAY, BITE, REPEAT: Two new family-friendly games invite players to toss, tip and dunk their fav fish-shaped crackers into Campbell's soup, turning meals into fun-filled memories beyond game night: Fish in a Row: A flavorful take on a connecting classic! Set your game above your bowl of Campbell's soup and win when you line up four Goldfish crackers before your opponent. When you want to play again, reset the game into the soup below. Soup Splashers: Keep your fish afloat! Balance your Goldfish crackers on the fish bowl gently, or they'll all splash into the Campbell's soup below.

Two new family-friendly games invite players to toss, tip and dunk their fav fish-shaped crackers into Campbell's soup, turning meals into fun-filled memories beyond game night:

