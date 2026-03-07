Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Josh Horwood, Joshua James, london, peter serafinowicz, sherlock holmes, theatre

Why Does A London Sherlock Homes Play Have An A.I. Peter Serafinowicz?

Why does a London Sherlock Holmes play seem to have an A.I. Peter Serafinowicz on all its promotional posters?

Article Summary London's new Sherlock Holmes play sparks buzz with AI-generated promotional images.

Fans note the posters feature a likeness of comedian Peter Serafinowicz as Sherlock Holmes.

The real lead, Joshua James, is not depicted accurately by the widely used AI artwork.

Production is penned by Joel Horwood and directed by Sean Holmes at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

This is, I admit, a weird one. But there's a lot of that around right now. The upcoming production of a new Sherlock Holmes play in London, at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in May, has come in for considerable criticism. First, over its use of an clearly A.I.-generated image across all its promotions…

And secondly, that really looks like Peter Serafinowicz in the lead. Peter Serafinowicz is a comedian, writer and actor, known to Bleeding Cool as the voice of Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, starring in Shaun Of The Dead, playing Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Sommelier in John Wick 2, playing Big Daddy in the Sing films, Spitelout in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, as well as creating the padody science show Look Around You, the sketch series The Peter Serafinowicz Show, the lead in the Amazon Prime revival of The Tick and online videos such as Sassy Trump. I am sure he would make a fine Sherlock Holmes… but he isn't in this.

Instead, the production is written by Joel Horwood, who wrote the stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane that I adored, directed by the Globe's Sean Holmes and stars Joshua James as Sherlock. Who looks a bit like the image shown on the poster. A bit. But everyone I have shown this to thinks it's Peter. Did someone prompt Midjourney and say "make him look more like Peter Serafinowicz?

Joshua James is an actor known for playing Valvert in Cyrano, Dr. Gorst in Andor, as well as appearing in Darkest Hour, Criminal, Summer in February, Down Cemetery Road, The Ipcress File and Black Mirror (twice). But most of his work has been on the London stage, including the Royal Court and Shakespeare's Globe.

Might the folk producing the play choose a different promotion going forward? If only not to disappoint people for a variety of reasons? I reached out to the producers without reply, but here's how this new Sherlock Holmes play is pitched, and it's certainly the kind of thing I'd go and see…

'Solve this, Sherlock. It may be a game to you; it isn't to me.' London, 1890, a city rapidly expanding, devouring all in its path. Fresh off the success of his first big case, Sherlock Holmes misuses his time, until an unknown woman and a mysterious jewel arrive at 221b Baker Street. As the chase begins, and with lives on the line, can Holmes and Watson pull back the curtain on the big show and reveal the mastermind behind this deadly conspiracy? From writer Joel Horwood (Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre, West End & Tour) and directed by Sean Holmes (Pinocchio, The Merry Wives of Windsor Shakespeare's Globe), comes a thrilling new adventure, hurtling through the streets of London and down the River Thames to the heart of Regent's Park. Sherlock Holmes is supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a Donor Advised Fund, held at The Prism Charitable Trust. By agreement with the Conan Doyle Estate. 02 May – 06 June 2026, Monday – Saturday: 7.45pm, Thursday & Saturday Matinee (excl. 14th May): 2pm Tuesday 12th May: 2pm. Tickets from £15.

