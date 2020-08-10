Metallica Mondays Is Madly In Anger With The World This Week

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from Munich, Germany, as part of the Madly in Anger With the World Tour. This set actually only features two songs from St. Anger, and depending on your opinion of that album, that is either a good or bad thing. "Dyers Eve" makes a really rare appearance though, so tune in for that alone, Metallica fans.

Metallica Setlist Munich, Germany June 13th, 2004

Blackened

Fuel

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fade to Black

Frantic

The Memory Remains

Wherever I May Roam

St. Anger

Sad But True

Creeping Death

Damage, Inc.

ENCORE

Harvester of Sorrow

Guitar Solo

Nothing Else Matters

Master of Puppets

One

Enter Sandman

ENCORE #2

Dyers Eve

Seek and Destroy

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.