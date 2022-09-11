D23 Expo: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Live Blog

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The D23 Expo is upon us! Even though Disney has not been holding back when it comes to big announcements in 2022, between everything we got out of Star Wars Celebration in May and everything out of the big Hall H panel in July, one would think there was nothing else for Disney to announce at their own convention, but that is very much not the case. There are several big panels throughout the weekend. Today we are switching gears and sitting down for the last of the big three; A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. We are in the room to live blog the whole thing.

D23 Expo: Disney Live Action, Pixar, and Disney Animation Live-Blog
D23 EXPO 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA – brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA) MICKEY MOUSE

It's not a Disney convention unless we talk about the parks. The last time we were here, we heard about the Galatic Starcruiser, and now that is finally open. However, it's unclear whether or not that has been a success, and maybe that huge price is something they will address in this panel. We also have the continued expansions in various parks, including all of the different Avengers Campus locations, the renovations to Epcot, and the forever under construction Tron Coaster that I really want to see in real life. The last of which has the ride vehicle for attendees to try out on the show floor. There are also some more controversial things regarding changes at the parks regarding Disney fans that we will probably learn about, and the big one is the theme change to Splash Mountain. Join me for my last big live blog of the D23 Expo as we discuss the Disney Parks going forward!

D23 Expo: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Live Blog

Live Blog takes a few seconds to load. Have a question for Kaitlyn about this ongoing event? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know.

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. She loves movies, television, and comics. She's a member of the UFCA and the GALECA. Feminist. Writer. Nerd. Follow her on Twitter @katiesmovies and @safaiagem on Instagram.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.