Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe Returns At SDCC 2024

SEGA is bringing back the Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, serving up specialty chili dogs and more.

SEGA revealed this week they are bringing back the Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe as part of their plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The cafe will open on July 25 at 910 J St Space 2 in San Diego, serving up several Sonic-themed treats, including golden onion rings, specialty chili dogs, and more fast food for you to enjoy. We have more info here from SEGA about the cafe before its opening.

Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe at SDCC 2024

The latest Speed Cafe location continues to feature iconic characters and themes from the Sonic universe but will also be heavily inspired by the Ultimate Lifeform, Shadow the Hedgehog, in honor of the Fearless: Year of Shadow brand campaign and other exclusive elements for San Diego Comic-Con. Visitors can expect elements from across Sonic's iconic universe, exclusive Shadow-themed items and merchandise, and surprises from SEGA and the Secret Sauce Society team. The menu features items based on the beloved franchise, such as Sonic the Hedgehog's Classic Chili Dog; spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich; Piko Piko Tenders; and sides including Golden Ring onion rings; and Fast Fries, an homage to Sonic's speed. Drinks inspired by Sonic characters include the Blue Blur blueberry slush (Sonic), Smashing Echidna fruit punch slush (Knuckles), and Team Dark mocha milkshake (Shadow). Each Speed Cafe order will come in custom packaging, and fans will be able to purchase Speed Cafe merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, and hats in colors exclusive to the San Diego location.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe will host a Grand Opening celebration starting at 11 a.m. on July 25, the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Throughout San Diego Comic-Con (July 25-28), the first 25 people in line each day will be eligible to receive special Sonic giveaways from SEGA. The official blue mascot will be onsite throughout the four-day celebration, and surprise guest autograph signings and appearances will take place during Comic-Con. Visitors looking to stay up-to-date on the schedule can follow @sonicthehedgehogspeedcafe on Instagram for the latest. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT beginning July 25.

