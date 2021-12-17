Dragonlance: Dragons Of Deceit Announced For Q3 2022

Random House revealed a brand new chapter to the Dragonlance series is on the way in 2022 with Dragonlance: Dragons Of Deceit. Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman have partnered up again for this new entry into the franchise, which has spanned nearly 38 years at this point with over 190 novels to its credit. This brand new book based on the tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons will be the beginning of an all-new trilogy, which will bring readers back to some of the series' most beloved characters from the original novels, while also introducing a strong new protagonist to the mix. As of right now, the book is currently set to be released on August 9th, 2022. No word about the other two entries in the series or how far apart they'll be spaced. You can read a quick synopsis of the story down below as you can see the cover art for it.

Destina Rosethorn—as her name implies—believes herself to be a favored child of destiny. But when her father dies in the War of the Lance, she watches her carefully constructed world come crashing down. Not only does she lose her beloved father but the legacy he has left her: the family lands and castle. To save her father, she hatches a bold plan—to go back in time and prevent his death. First, she has to secure the Device of Time Journeying, last known to be in the possession of the spirited kender Tasslehoff Burrfoot. But to change time, she needs another magical artifact—the most powerful and dangerous artifact ever created. Destina's quest takes her from the dwarven kingdom of Thorbardin to the town of Solace and beyond, setting in motion a chain of disastrous events that threaten to divert the course of the River of Time, alter the past, and forever change the future.