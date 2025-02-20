Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Ubisoft | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows, FocusFuel

FocusFuel Releases New Assassin's Creed Shadows Gummies

FocusFuel and Ubisoft have partnered up to release a new flavor of their caffeine gummies tied to the game Assassin's Creed Shadows

FocusFuel has come together with Ubisoft to release a new flavor of their FocusFuel gummies tied to the upcoming game Assassin's Creed Shadows. The new flavor is Citrus Fuel, offering a lemon-flavor option to their line of caffeine gummies, as they have branded the packaging and provided rewards for the game on every package. We have more details about the partnership below, as these are available now, but you can only find them at GNC locations.

FocusFuel Citrus Yuzu – Assassin's Creed Shadows Gummies

Beginning today, FocusFuel Citrus Yuzu is available for $5.49. Each pack of six gummies – equivalent to three cups of coffee – includes a redeemable code that Assassin's Creed Shadows players can use to pre-load an exclusive FocusFuel-inspired naginata to use when the game launches on March 20. Visiting GNC will be the only way for fans to get their hands on Citrus Yuzu gummies. FocusFuel provides a portable – and tasty – option to support consumers' on-the-go lifestyles. With a balanced blend of natural caffeine from guarana and green tea and the brain-boosting formula of Nootropics, FocusFuel is designed to optimize both physical and mental performance for sustained energy without the jitters. Plus, FocusFuel Gummies are as flavorful as they are effective with an all-natural combination of fruit juices from peach to blue razzberry lemonade.

"This partnership marks a major milestone for FocusFuel as we celebrate our one-year anniversary," said Daniel Herz, Co-Founder and CEO of FocusFuel. "We're committed to providing healthy and convenient energy solutions on the go, and GNC is the ideal partner to help us reach consumers who prioritize wellness. Our collaboration with Ubisoft adds another layer of excitement, connecting us to the gaming community and fueling Assassin's Creed Shadows players' first steps into feudal Japan."

"This partnership is an exciting step forward for GNC as we continue to redefine how wellness fits into modern lifestyles," said Mark Butera, Vice President of Merchandising. "FocusFuel aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, high-quality products that help our customers achieve their goals, whether they're in the gym, at work, or gaming. We're thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind offering to GNC stores nationwide."

