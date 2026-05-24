Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Secretlab Releases New Star Wars Mandalorian Gaming Chair

Secretlab released the Star Wars TITAN Evo The Mandalorian Edition gaming chair, with silvery beskar leatherette, Mudhorn signet and armor-inspired details.

Article Summary Secretlab expands its Star Wars lineup with The Mandalorian Edition gaming chair in the TITAN Evo series.

The Star Wars Mandalorian chair uses beskar-inspired chrome leatherette and armor details drawn from Din Djarin.

Mando’a text reading “This is the Way” and a Mudhorn signet honor Mandalorian creed, heritage, and Grogu.

Secretlab’s Star Wars chair also packs cold-cure foam, adaptive lumbar support, and a sculpted seat base.

Secretlab has released a brand-new design as part of their Star Wars line, as they have created The Mandalorian Edition gaming chair. As you can see from the images here, they have gone out of their way to make the chair look like his helmet and armor, with a nice silver design that isn't too flashy, along with some small additions that make it stand out from other chairs. This is the design for Star Wars fans who love this particular piece of the franchise. We have more details from the company below, as the chair is available as part of the TITAN Evo line.

This Is The Way: Find Comfort In The New Star Wars Mandalorian Gaming Chair From Secretlab

We've crafted a chrome leatherette modeled after the color of pure beskar to give the Star Wars | Secretlab TITAN Evo The Mandalorian Edition a silvery-metallic sheen that references Din Djarin's distinctive unpainted armor. The words "This is the Way" are stamped on the seat base in Mando'a, paying homage to the sacred creed of the Way of the Mandalore and Mandalorian heritage. The chair faithfully incorporates details from different areas of his suit, including his helmet and visor, chestplate, and vambraces. Each detail is carefully mapped onto the seat, bringing to life Din Djarin's armor at your setup.

The Mudhorn signet is embossed on the headrest, mirroring the mudhorn skull bestowed upon Din Djarin's shoulder pauldron by the Armorer. From their defeat of the mudhorn to a new fight against the remnants of the Empire, the chair celebrates the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu — and the new clan of two.

High-density cold-cure foam engineered for long hours of comfort. Deliberately formulated to be medium-firm for even weight distribution and maximum pressure relief. Moves up, down, in, and out to tuck neatly into the natural 20-45° curvature of your lower back. A lattice of living hinges intelligently flexes to your back as you shift from one posture to another. With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution, while leaving plenty of room for natural movement, or even sitting crossed-legged.

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