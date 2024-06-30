Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Gushers

Gushers Brings Back Watermelon & Adds Sour Apple

Those of you who love Gushers candy will be happy to know they've added a new flavor and brought an old one back to the bunch.

General Mills has made a couple of significant additions to the popular Gushers candy, as they brought back one flavor and added a new one to the bonch. First off, after being gone for years, the company has brought back the Watermelon flavor, as you'll be able to enjoy the taste of that Ghsuer once more. Meanwhile, they have added a new Sour Apple flavor to the mix for those looking for something more on the sour side. Both flavors have been mixed into a new packet, which you can get at stores right now. We have more info on the nerdy snack below.

