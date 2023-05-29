HARD MTN DEW Is Looking For A Chief Hard Officer Do you have what it takes to become the new HARD MTN DEW Chief Hard Officer? Mountain Dew has a new job they're looking to fill.

Mountain Dew has a weird campaign running for HARD MTN DEW as they're looking to fill a new job called the Chief Hard Officer. The company has put up a legit job listing on Indeed that anyone over the age of 21 can apply to, with a salary of $10lk a year just to essentially be a professional party animal. It's a weird promotion, but they are looking for someone to fill the role, so if you feel like you have what it takes, the application is open.

HARD MTN DEW Chief Hard Officer Job Description

The Chief HARD Officer is a ridiculously bold, brave, and badass HARD MTN DEW lover who adds significant value to our team by completing completely unnecessary and outrageous tasks in the name of HARD MTN DEW. We are looking for a highly motivated, curious, and thirsty individual who has an unmatched affinity for HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast – specifically pineapple, punch, and mango flavors, the three newest additions to this summer's limited-edition pack. The Chief HARD Officer will report to whomever we deem is in charge on that day and will assist with HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast's mission to provide ridiculous refreshment – and a damn good time – all summer long. The Chief HARD Officer will be responsible for completing the outrageous tasks mentioned, plus help us develop a brand-new flavor of HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast that just might be released to HARD DEW Nation next summer.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must have:

A highly motivated, curious and thirsty disposition

A sense of humor and appreciation for the absurd

An unwavering, passionate love for Baja Blast

Proficiency in swimming

21+ years of age and be a U.S. resident

Responsibilities

As the newest member of the HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast team, you will be able to:

Drink HARD MTN DEW, including flavors from our new, limited-edition summer pack featuring: Baja Blast, Baja Blast Pineapple, Baja Blast Punch, and Baja Blast Mango.

Cage dive with sharks.

Scuba dive alongside the ocean's most notorious creatures.

Tell everyone the new HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast flavors are absolutely delicious and the best you've ever tasted.

Get on a first-name basis with the employees at the nearest location where sold.

Taste-test a one-of-a-kind, unreleased Baja Blast flavor for (potentially) real influence on next summer's flavor lineup.

