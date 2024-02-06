Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Peter F. Hamilton, Random House Worlds

Random House Worlds Announces Two New Exodus Novels

Random House Worlds confirmed they have two new novels on the way based on the Exodus franchise, written by Peter F. Hamilton.

Article Summary Random House Worlds to publish two new Exodus novels by Peter F. Hamilton.

Exodus: The Archimedes Engine to release on September 14, 2024, with an audiobook.

Peter F. Hamilton excited to write within the extreme future of AD 43,000.

James Ohlen of Archetype Entertainment praises Hamilton's immersive sci-fi worlds.

Random House Worlds announced they have two new novels on the way based around the Exodus video game series, both penned by author Peter F. Hamilton. The two books will go hand-in-hand with each other, as the first book in the duology will be called Exodus: The Archimedes Engine, set to be published simultaneously in the UK by Tor Books UK on September 14, 2024, along with an audiobook edition from Penguin Random House Audio. The plot hasn't been revealed yet, but for the time being, we have a couple of quotes from both the author and publisher for you here.

"I've been a published author for thirty years now, and most of my books are space operas. I write in that part of the genre because it enables grand ideas to flourish. Yet this book is different for me. I've never written anything this far into the future before. The fact that it's set in AD 43,000 was the main reason I signed on to the project. It granted me the ability to explore places, societies, and technology right out there on the edge of the fantastical. No science fiction author could resist the opportunity to push their imagination out to the kind of extreme that this timeframe allows. Simply writing it was a wonderful experience, which you'll hopefully share when you read it," states Peter F. Hamilton.

"I have been a huge fan of Peter F. Hamilton since his earliest novels," said James Ohlen, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director for Archetype Entertainment. "He creates fantastic science-fiction worlds, with a level of detail that transports the reader to the center of an action-packed story that feels so real, it blurs the lines between our world and his. I am thrilled to have him as a partner on Exodus helping us to create this new sci-fi video game world for the Exodus franchise that will engage players for years to come."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!