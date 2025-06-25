Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, puerto rico, Ritz

RITZ Launches No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí Tix Contest

Ritz has launched a brand-new contest this week for you to possibly get tickets to attand No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí in Puerto Rico

Mondelēz has launched a brand-new contest, as No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, presenting sponsor Ritz, is offering you a chance to attend the festival in Puerto Rico. The event is completely sold out, but the company is holding onto tickets for fans who take part in their latest contest to go and enjoy the residency happening from August 8-9. We have more details about the partnership and contest below, as you can read the full set of rules on their website.

Ritz x No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí

The 'No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí' residency celebrates the critically acclaimed DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album, the themes of which authentically align with the Ritz brand's commitment to meeting consumers where they are and showing up in a big way. With the Ritz Salty Club Giveaway, the Ritz brand will be sending 30 lucky fans (and their salty besties) on a trip to Puerto Rico to experience the sold-out residency on August 8 or 9.

As the official snacking sponsor of the residency, the Ritz Salty Club will host guests on a first come, first-serve basis at this exclusive experience with a Puerto Rican flair. TheRitz Salty Club experience comes complete with a salty-themed photo booth and an opportunity to take home exclusive Ritz merch, including a limited-edition Ritz Crackers box featuring artwork nodding to the residency. Fans can enter the Ritz Salty Club Giveaway for a chance to win tickets for either the Aug. 8 or 9 residency dates taking place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Thirty (30) lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to either residency date with all travel and accommodation costs to and from Puerto Rico covered by the Ritz brand.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with such a cultural and musical powerhouse," said Steven Saenen, VP of Ritz. "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí is the ideal place to bring the Ritz Salty Club to life, and we can't wait to welcome fans and delight them with an unforgettable experience. For Ritz, this marks the next step on the brand's journey from a trusted, classic cracker to a modern, savory snack."

