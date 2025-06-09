Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Releases Two Flavors For Summer 2025

Mountain Dew has two limited-time flavors for Summer this year, as we're getting Dragon Fruit and the return of Summer Freeze

PepsiCo has announced that two flavors of Mountain Dew have been released for the Summer, as we're getting one new flavor and one returning for a limited time. First up, the new flavor is Dragon Fruit, which is an interesting choice you don't see in a ton of soda and drink options with the flavor, and the few that are out there aren't exactly mass-produced like this one will be. The flavor will be a Walmart exclusive as well, so no luck on just picking it up at a convenience store when traveling, as you'll have to pre-plan the summer option. Meanwhile, the company is bringing back the Summer Freeze flavor, which was a super popular option a while ago as it tastes like an ice pop. This one won't be an exclusive, but they haven't given a timeframe for how long this or the other flavor will run. We have more details from the company below as they both launch next week.

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit

Launching exclusively at Walmart starting June 15, this bold new flavor blends the punch of citrus with the exotic sweetness of dragon fruit. It's a tropical flavor explosion that'll instantly transport your taste buds to paradise. Available in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs, this is one summer sip you won't want to miss.

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

A fan-favorite returns! Inspired by the nostalgic red, white, and blue ice pop, Summer Freeze merges that classic flavor with the iconic citrus taste of Mountain Dew. Available in both Regular and Zero Sugar, this limited-time flavor hits shelves nationwide on June 15 in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs. Whether you're chilling with friends or chasing summer adventures, Mountain Dew has your ultimate refreshment lineup. Do The Dew and make this summer your most flavorful yet.

