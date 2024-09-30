Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Jon Collins-Black, There's Treasure Inside

Jon Collins-Black Book "There's Treasure Inside" Arrives In November

Do you feel like scowering the country looking for hidden treasure? A new book by Jon Collins-Black called There's Treasure Inside has that

Article Summary Discover hidden treasures across the U.S. with Jon Collins-Black's book There's Treasure Inside.

This book contains clues to five treasure chests filled with valuable items like Bitcoin and rare gems.

Pieces include historical items related to figures like Picasso, Carnegie, and George Washington.

More than wealth, the book offers tales of history, personal growth, and life's broader treasures.

Treasure Books, Inc. has a new book on the way written by Jon Collins-Black, as we're getting another treasure-hunting mission with There's Treasure Inside. The premise of this is pretty simple, as there are five treasure chests full of modern-day treasures hidden around the United States. This book will provide info on all of them and what's inside, along with clues on how to locate them. This might sound a bit familiar as author Forrest Fenn did the same thing several years ago, with thousands of people looking for his treasure (and even losing their lives doing it) until it was found. This one isn't as harrowing, but it will still provide a challenge for those looking to claim some pretty valuable items. We have more info on the book below, as it will be released on November 12, 2024.

There's Treasure Inside

There's Treasure Inside is not just a book; it's the ultimate treasure map. Created by Jon Collins-Black, this book is your key to embarking on the greatest treasure hunt in American history. Worth millions of dollars and growing more valuable each day, the pieces in the treasure are as varied as they are unique. Chosen to appeal to a wide range of tastes and interests, items include Bitcoin, antiquities, shipwreck bounty, rare Pokémon cards, sports memorabilia, gold, precious metals, and rare gems. Some objects have historical significance, made or owned by figures like Pablo Picasso, Andrew Carnegie, George Washington, Amelia Earhart, Jackie Onassis, Henry David Thoreau, and Louis Comfort Tiffany. There are even pieces from the original Forrest Fenn treasure, all waiting to be discovered.

But There's Treasure Inside offers more than the promise of literal wealth. This book invites you on a journey not just across America but into enriching tales of world history, personal growth, and the broader treasures of life–love, joy, and understanding. There's Treasure Inside offers a chance to be part of a legacy of wealth and discovery. Whether you aim to find the literal treasures or simply enjoy the captivating stories, this book invites you to uncover the incredible treasures showcased within. Embark on this unique journey and see if you have what it takes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!