Pepsi Had Launched New "Share a Pepsi" Campaign

Pepsi has launched it's own sharing campaign for the Summer, as they encourage you to "Share a Pepsi" with food instead of people

PepsiCo launched a brand-new campaign this month, as they have started branding their bottles with the "Share a Pepsi" campaign. Taking aim at Coca-Cola's "Share a Coke" campaign with people's names on the side of cans and bottles, they have decided to do their version, where they encourage you to share a Pepsi with food, offering up different options for you to have a drink with. You can read more details of the campaign below as it will be around for a few months.

Share a Pepsi

Pepsi knows that the best way to share a cola is with a taco, not a Tom, and with a pizza, not a Paige. With its unique flavor and sweetness, balanced with a refreshingly crisp fizz, Pepsi is the perfect accompaniment to cut through delectable eats. "Share a Pepsi" encourages fans to savor the bold flavors of Pepsi and their favorite foods first, then bring friends and family together – because unforgettable taste creates lasting memories.

Starting today, Pepsi is dishing out thousands of limited-edition 20 oz. "Share a Pepsi" bottles, giving fans the chance to grab one featuring their favorite eats. The collection spotlights burgers, hot dogs, pizza, tacos, and subs, to go with the better tasting zero sugar cola, Pepsi Zero Sugar. Whether you're just discovering Pepsi Zero Sugar for the first time or already a fan, it's time to join the growing majority of consumers picking Pepsi Zero Sugar during The Pepsi Challenge as it travels across the U.S. now through the fall.

Social Giveaway: Fans have a chance to get a FREE "Share a Pepsi" 20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar bottle by sharing which foods they'd #ShareAPepsi with on select @Pepsi social posts.

Fans have a chance to get a FREE "Share a Pepsi" 20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar bottle by sharing which foods they'd #ShareAPepsi with on select @Pepsi social posts. Pepsi Drops: Fans can visit the Pepesi Drops platform on Pepsi.com to enter for a chance to score a 20 oz. "Share a Pepsi" bottle now through June 30. Winners will be selected based on all qualifying entries.

Fans can visit the Pepesi Drops platform on Pepsi.com to enter for a chance to score a 20 oz. "Share a Pepsi" bottle now through June 30. Winners will be selected based on all qualifying entries. EEEEEATSCON LA: Fans attending the food festival from June 28—29 can stop by the Pepsi activation, play a game, and receive a complimentary "Share a Pepsi" bottle while supplies last.

