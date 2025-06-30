Posted in: Books, Final Fantasy XIV, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Square Enix | Tagged: cookbook, Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XIV Online Cookbook Volume 2 Coming This October

Square Enix and Insight Editions come together again for Final Fantasy XIV Online Cookbook Volume 2, set for release this October

Article Summary The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Online Cookbook Volume 2 releases October 2025 from Square Enix and Insight Editions.

This new cookbook highlights cuisines inspired by Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail expansions.

Features over 70 unique recipes, easy instructions, and stunning food photography for every Final Fantasy fan.

Exclusive foreword by Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida, with lore-rich details for every dish included.

Square Enix has partnered up with Insight Editions once again to release a new cookbook within the realm of Final Fantasy. The new book is called The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Online Cookbook Volume 2: The Culinarian's Journey From Shadow To Shore, a proper follow-up to their 2021 cookbook. This new book will expand upon the previous one with an expansion into the world's culinary delights and unique finds, all of which have been themed around the game's expansions, including Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail. All of which has been cultivated and tested by Victoria Rosenthal, who has been the author of several other video game cookbooks, including ones for Fallout, Destiny, Street Fighter, Halo, and Pokémon, among others. We have more details about trhe book for you to read about here, as the 192-page cookbook is currently available for pre-order on Square Enix's website, coming out sometime in October 2025.

The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook Volume 2

Dive into cuisine from across the cosmos with this lore-rich cookbook inspired by the massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV. Following the widely successful first Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook, the second volume takes fans on an even deeper culinary journey into the diverse regions captured in the beloved Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions. Warriors of Light will rejoice as they bring their in-game cuisine to life. Enjoy delectable dishes such as Alpine Breakfast, Tacos de Carne Asada, and the Pudding of Perseverance & Prominence. The book includes stunning photography, in-game lore, and easy-to-follow cooking instructions, allowing readers to be delighted as they create cuisine from the world of Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV's Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida returns with an exclusive foreword.

returns with an exclusive foreword. Easy-to-follow instructions for Culinarians of all levels and stages.

Over 70 tantalizing recipes for every occasion, both simple and celebratory cuisine.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!