Skullcandy Unveils LGBTQIA+ Inequality Crusher Headphones

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones and True Wireless Earbuds under $100, announced today its latest collaboration with ongoing partner To Write Love on Her Arms, a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. The limited-edition Inequality Crusher headphones feature an aesthetic dedicated to celebrating all love, all the time — not just for Pride Month. The Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher Evo wireless headphones will begin selling today (June 1), exclusively on their website. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund LGBTQIA+ mental health programs.

"The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD and anxiety disorder. This reality, coupled with Skullcandy's support of equal rights for all, is why this collaboration with To Write Love on Her Arms is so important to us," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "The limited-edition Inequality Crusher celebrates all love, all year. We're proud to do our part by raising awareness, enabling resources and expressing unconditional love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community."

As part of its year-long "Find Your Frequency" brand campaign, Skullcandy will spotlight "expression" as June's frequency, celebrated by Alice Longyu Gao, a Chinese-born multidisciplinary emerging artist, and singer-songwriter, performer and DJ. Gao is a vocal champion in the LGBTQIA+ community and Skullcandy will feature exclusive content and music performances from her featuring Inequality Crusher.

The Inequality Crusher headphones are offered in a unique Rainbow Pride colorway which features an eye-catching full-spectrum gradient highlighted by the Progress Flag and an "All Love" inscription, representing and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

This limited-edition colorway celebrates individuality and uniqueness, just like every color in the rainbow. Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher headphones collab include:

Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones – $209.99

● 40 hours total battery + Rapid Charge

● Crusher adjustable Sensory Bass

● Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

● Call, track and volume control via touch controls

● Built-in Tile Finding Technology

● Flat-folding and collapsible

To Write Love on Her Arms exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment

and recovery. For more information, please visit twloha.com. To see the collaboration unfold, visit The Workshop — the home of custom, limited-edition audio products at company headquarters in Park City, Utah. Each Workshop run is designed by artists and partners, then hand-printed by a small group of craftspeople using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch.