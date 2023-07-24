Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Journeys, Karl Jacobs, VANS

Karl Jacobs & Vans Collaborate On New Journeys Exclusives

As part of a new collaboration between Vans and gamer/content creator Karl Jacobs, Journeys will be carrying some new exclusive merch.

Vans announced a new collaboration happening with gamer and content creator Karl Jacobs this past week, as some new merch is coming to Journeys. The two parties have created a pair of t-shirts, as well as a pair of shoes, that will be exclusive to the store for a limited time. Specifically, you'll be getting special versions of the Old Skool shoe and Classic Slip-On shoe, which have been designed to have two pieces of art tied to Jacobs. We got more info about the new additions below and a pair of quotes about the collab.

"The product collection will feature two iconic silhouettes from Karl's favorite shoe brand, Vans: the Old Skool shoe and Classic Slip-On shoe, complemented by two pieces of Vans apparel to round out the offering. The shoe designs are inspired by Karl's upcoming comic book "Time Traveler Tales," published by Dark Horse Comics. Based on his must-watch Dream SMP narratives, which garnered up to 300,000 viewers, the footwear and apparel will bring the comic's artwork to life for Karl, Journeys, and Vans fans. The footwear and apparel will be the first time Karl's fans will get access to the comic when they launch later this summer. The news comes after Karl was named Journeys' Creative Ambassador in March 2022 to leverage his gaming and retail experience, as well as his personal passion for Journeys. Since then, Karl has helped develop and support content strategies and digital marketing initiatives for the retailer that resonated with the gaming community."

"I have had such an incredible time working with Journeys over the past year, and I can't think of a better partner to launch my new product line with Vans," said Karl Jacobs. "This line not only combines my love of comics, gaming, and fashion, but it also allows me to collaborate with two of my favorite brands since childhood. I think we've developed something really special, and it is a dream come true that I am able to share this moment with my fans!"

"We couldn't ask for a better creative ambassador than Karl Jacobs. Nor could we ask for a better brand partner than Vans. Karl has been such an amazing spokesperson for Journeys, and we are excited to be able to bring this incredible product collaboration to consumers," added Greg Galbraith, Journeys VP of Brand Marketing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!