G Fuel Has Announced The New Duke Nukem Flavor

G Fuel have released a new flavor for retro gamers to pick up, as they harken back to the days of Duke Nukem with the latest release.

G Fuel has released a brand new flavor targeted at retro gamers, as they revealed the new Duke Nukem Ego Boost flavor. The team has created a blend of cherry, orange, and pomegranate together for this release and has taken the colors that match those flavors and made them a part of the post-apocalyptic design, with everyone's favorite futuristic FPS fighter taking center stage. As it has been with previous releases, they have released the standard tub, as well as the Collector's Box, which comes with a tub and a special mixing cup themed to the flavor. We got more info below as you can get it via their website now.

G Fuel – Duke Nukem Ego Boost

Hail to the king, baby! Duke Nukem is here, and he's packin' in more ways than one! Introducing the G Fuel Ego Boost Collector's Box! When it's time to kick ass and chew bubblegum (and you're all out of gum), this groovy zero-sugar combination of cherry, orange, and pomegranate will help you get the energy and focus you need to max out your ego meter just like the boomstick-toting, alien-blasting "King of the World" himself! Each Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Ego Boost Tub, a Duke-approved atomic bomb-shaped purple, pink, and yellow 20 oz Shaker Cup, and a G Fuel x Duke Nukem sticker set. Come get some!

Caffeine is a natural stimulant consumed worldwide. The primary benefit is that of cognitive function stimulation – Essentially giving your mind a "jump start" when it needs it most. Our addition of a focus amino provides you with a unique edge that most other drinks on the market cannot. Just the right balance of antioxidants that work in tandem with our vitamin complex to promote healthy cell production. Our formula contains the perfect combination and subtle ratio of Vitamins C + E + B12 + B6

