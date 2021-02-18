Echo To Release Limited Pink Floyd Art Prints, WolfSkullJack Up Friday

Echo Print Gallery is teaming with artists throughout the year to present new prints celebrating iconic band Pink Floyd. Each print will be a work inspired by the band and their music, and first up is a killer piece by uber-talented artist WolfSkullJack. Her piece will pay tribute to their show from October 13th, 1973, in Vienna, Austria. The print will be available in three variations: a gallery edition limited to 175 pieces for $55, a Lava foil variant, and a Rainbow foil variant. Those latter two will be limited to 75 each, costing $80. You can see the gallery version down below.

Pink Floyd by WolfSkullJack Is A Rock Fans Dream Come True

"ECHO is proud to announce the Pink Floyd 2021 Print Series. This officially licensed limited-edition series will showcase some of today's biggest and brightest visual artists, creating works inspired by Pink Floyd. First in the series is a print by artist WolfSkullJack commemorating Pink Floyd's performance from October 13, 1973, in Vienna, Austria. This print will be available starting Friday, February 19, starting at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST.

"My father introduced me to Pink Floyd when I was, but a wee pup and Dark Side of the moon was a regular on the record player. I am eternally thankful to have inherited his excellent music taste! When working for musicians, I love to put on their music as I sketch and ink in an attempt to capture the band's essence, and I think that shines through here. The art is heavily influenced by Time and Breathe, two of my favorites, with reference to the lyrics, 'Run, rabbit run' in Breathe. Wolves in my work are often ethereal/celestial creatures who represent time and space. The wolf is representative as part of the natural life cycle of the rabbit in an all-natural way rather than something sinister." – WolfSkullJack."

Other artists in this Pink Floyd series will include Jermaine Rogers, NC Winters, Jeff Wood, Marq Spusta, David Welker, Frank Kozik, JC Richard, and more to be announced. They are also offering a subscription as well, with variants exclusive to just the subscription. Only 50 of those are available. For more info and to try your luck at getting this first print by WolfSkullJack, go here.