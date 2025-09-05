Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: IFA 2025, Lepro

Lepro Reveals New AI Lighting Pro Series During IFA 2025

Lepro took part in IFA 2025 this week, showing off several new items from their AI Lighting Pro Series coming out shortly

During the Innovation For All 2025 conference in Berlin, Germany, this morning, Lepro showed off their new AI Lighting Pro Series. The team showed off four new items that utilize AI in terms of programming lighting options across a few different models, including light strips, a floor lamp, a table lamp, and string lights. We have the full rundown of what was revealed below as they'll be hitting the market soon.

Lepro AI Lighting Pro Series

Using the integrated AI Mic and Lepro's AI lighting design assistant, users can adjust brightness, colors, and modes or even generate entire lighting scenes with simple spoken commands. Lepro's LightGPM AI engine, a large language model trained on color psychology and lighting design, interprets natural-language prompts about moods or activities to instantly create professional lighting effects. Instead of manually selecting presets, users can say, "I'm doing yoga" or "home party ambiance," and the system recommends an ideal multi-color scene from many options.

The AI also learns and improves scenes based on user feedback, offering personalized lighting easily. Each product in the AI Lighting Pro series serves a unique purpose while sharing these intelligent capabilities. All four models come with a built-in AI Microphone for true hands-free control, Wi-Fi connectivity for remote access, and a modern design that complements home décor.

The TB1-Pro is a table lamp that features three independently adjustable rings, allowing users to reshape the lamp's form to suit different spaces, preferences, or moods, thereby combining functional lighting with artistic self-expression.

The S1-Pro is a flexible LED strip light ideal for accent lighting and entertainment spaces.

The N1-Pro is a neon rope light featuring a diffused design that produces a continuous, dot-free glow you can bend into custom shapes for creative wall art or gaming setups.

Rounding out the lineup, the OE1-Pro is a slim smart floor lamp (up to ~1000 lumens) that offers both vibrant RGB lighting and cozy 2700K warm-white light for reading or relaxation – essentially "one lamp, two moods."

Complete Voice Control: An integrated AI Mic in each device lets users control the lights entirely by voice with the wake phrase "Hey Lepro," no smart speaker or hub needed. Basic commands (on/off, dimming, color changes) are executed instantly, and the AI lighting design assistant can also handle complex requests like scene creation. Additionally, the series is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to integrate with existing smart home routines and utilize standard voice platforms.

An integrated AI Mic in each device lets users control the lights entirely by voice with the wake phrase no smart speaker or hub needed. Basic commands (on/off, dimming, color changes) are executed instantly, and the AI lighting design assistant can also handle complex requests like scene creation. Additionally, the series is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to integrate with existing smart home routines and utilize standard voice platforms. Personalized AI Lighting Designer (LightGPM): Lepro's proprietary LightGPM engine intelligently generates custom lighting scenes based on plain-language descriptions. Tell the app or AI microphone what you're doing, feeling, or loving, and LightGPM creates personalized lighting effects from a vast palette without the need for manual programming.

Lepro's proprietary LightGPM engine intelligently generates custom lighting scenes based on plain-language descriptions. Tell the app or AI microphone what you're doing, feeling, or loving, and LightGPM creates personalized lighting effects from a vast palette without the need for manual programming. Advanced Music Sync (LightBeats): LightBeats synchronization allows the AI Lighting Pro series to turn any space into a dance floor or theater. The lights listen to music (via the microphone) and pulse, change color, and animate to the beat in real-time. It adjusts effects to match the rhythm and mood of any tracks.

LightBeats synchronization allows the AI Lighting Pro series to turn any space into a dance floor or theater. The lights listen to music (via the microphone) and pulse, change color, and animate to the beat in real-time. It adjusts effects to match the rhythm and mood of any tracks. Multi-Zone RGBIC Lighting & DIY Effects: All AI Lighting Pro models utilize advanced addressable RGBIC LED technology, dividing each light strip or lamp into segments that can display different colors simultaneously. This allows smooth gradients and rainbow effects. Using the Lepro app, users can customize the color, brightness, and speed of each segment, as well as create unique multicolor effects. Creative tinkerers can save and share DIY scenes, while voice assistants also guide customization.

RGBIC LED technology, dividing each light strip or lamp into segments that can display different colors simultaneously. This allows smooth gradients and rainbow effects. Using the Lepro app, users can customize the color, brightness, and speed of each segment, as well as create unique multicolor effects. Creative tinkerers can save and share DIY scenes, while voice assistants also guide customization. Tunable White Lighting: Select Pro models feature tunable white LEDs, covering the full white spectrum, such as the OE1-Pro lamp's warm-white option at 2700K or daylight-white. This versatile lighting adapts from colorful party lights to elegant everyday lighting for reading, working, or relaxing.

