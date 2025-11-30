Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Sparkling Energy

Liquid Death Launches New Sparkling Energy Drink Line

Liquid Death has decided to make their own energy drink from their water brand, as they have released the new Sparkling Energy line

Four flavors debut: Murder Mystery, Scary Strawberry, Tropical Terror, and Orange Horror.

Each can offers 100mg of natural caffeine, zero sugar, and essential vitamins with no artificial additives.

Sparkling Energy is now on Amazon, with retail rollout to Walmart, Target, and Albertsons coming soon.

Liquid Death, which is slowly becoming your nerdy friend's choice of nerdy water options, has launched a new line of drinks in the form of the Sarkling Energy line. This is essentially their response to the numerous energy drinks on the market, offering their own take on the sparkling water trend. The company is offewring up four different flavors, which we got sent samples of before they launched. Honestly, Scary Strawberry is the best of the bunch, followed closely by the Murder Mystery flavor, but that's just our personal taste when it comes to trying out these new flavors. We have mkroe details about all of them for you below, as the full line of flavors has launched on Amazon with single-flavor 12-packs for $25. Eventually, they will also hit store shelves as they're expected to roll out to Walmart, Target, and Albertsons throughout December in both singles and variety packs.

Liquid Death – Sparkling Energy

Feels like a cup of coffee, not an electric chair. This better-for-you sparkling energy drink has a sane level of caffeine equal to a cup of coffee. It was even co-formulated by board-certified surgeon Dr. Darshan Shah, MD. The four flavors include:

Murder Mystery: A mysterious blend of cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors

A mysterious blend of cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors Scary Strawberry: Strawberry flavor with a hint of lemon

Strawberry flavor with a hint of lemon Tropical Terror: A blend of pineapple and coconut flavors

A blend of pineapple and coconut flavors Orange Horror: Orange flavor with a hint of cream

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Allulose, Magnesium Lactate, Citric Acid, L-Theanine, Stevia Leaf Extract (Reb A), Caffeine, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).

Unextreme Caffeine (100mg) = 1 Coffee

Zero Sugar

Boosts Metabolism

Caffeine Naturally Sourced from Coffee Beans

Essential Vitamins + L-Theanine

No Sucralose / No Aspartame / No Taurine

No Artificial Colors or Dyes

Co-Formulated by Board-Certified Surgeon Dr. Darshan Shah, MD

Clean-Tasting Strawberry Flavor with a Hint of Lemon

