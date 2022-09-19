Minecraft & N!CK's Partner To Launch Square Pint Collection

Minecraft is getting in on the ice cream game, sorta, as Mojang has partnered with N!CK's for a new Square Pint Collection. The entire promotion blends the food science technology with elements from the game to create a small collection of ice cream you might enjoy, as it is being sold in brick form with these special square containers for pints of ice cream. The four flavors they are selling are Cake Blocka, Emerald Minta, Peanöt Choklad Glowdust, and Enchanted Äpple Pie. All four of which just look absolutely appetizing, and we look forward to trying some of these if we can get our hands on them. These flavors will only be around for a limited time as they will do an early release followed by regular distribution. We have more info on all of the Minecraft flavors below.

The collection marries the innovation of two Swedish brands, merging N!CK's patented food science technology and flavor expertise with Minecraft's iconic game elements to create delicious treats that are a healthier alternative to the full-fat and high-calorie ice creams on the market. The two companies were brought together by their shared heritage, as well as a mutual desire to provide healthier snack and dessert options in and beyond the gaming community. Each of the great-tasting, keto-friendly flavors in this collection contain elements that are unique to the game, including: Emerald Minta (4g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Creamy mint ice cream peppered with tasty peppermint chips.

Cake Blocka (5g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Creamy birthday cake ice cream is swirled with luscious strawberry and dotted with sprinkles!

Peanöt Choklad Glowdust (5g net carbs; 370 calories per pint): Rich chocolate ice cream with little gold mines of peanut butter cups.

Enchanted Äpple Pie (5g net carbs; 280 calories per pint): Sweet apple pie ice cream and a magical swirl of graham cracker crumble