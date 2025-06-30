Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew Launches Thirst Guards With Cole Swindell This Weekend

Mountain Dew has a new activation happening this 4th of July weekened, as Thirst Guards will be showing up with Cole Swindell in select areas

Article Summary Mountain Dew launches Thirst Guards for on-demand Dew delivery over July 4th weekend with Cole Swindell.

Cole Swindell will appear at Lake of the Ozarks, leading Dew deliveries by branded Sea-Doo on July 5–6.

Fans can score exclusive Mountain Dew x Pit Viper sunglasses inspired by Classic Green and Baja Blast.

Thirst Guards are also popping up at Lake Travis, Miller Beach, and Myrtle Beach for summer refreshment.

PepsiCo has a new activation from Mountain Dew this holiday weekend, as they're launching a new "Thirst Guards" program featuring Cole Swindell. The country star will take part in a campaign this 4th of July weekend, in which select areas will have Thirst Guards on hand for on-demand delivery services of Dew. Because what are you going to do if you run out? During the event, fans will also be surprised to see Swindell himself and possibly receive an exclusive drop with customized shades from Pit Vipers. But you'll need to be in either Lake Travis, Texas, Miller Beach, Indiana, or Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in order to experience these. We have more details about the activation and everything you could possibly experience if you're at one of the locations.

Mountain Dew Thirst Guards

Lake of the Ozarks

Mountain Dew's Thirst Guards are taking over Lake of the Ozarks on July 5–6 to solve summer's biggest party emergency: the empty cooler.

Fans can text (803)-MTN-DEWS with their location to get ice-cold Dew delivered by branded Sea-Doo – while supplies last.

On Sunday, July 6, fans can even spot Cole Swindell himself, as he will be leading the Thirst Guards and delivering ice-cold Dew himself while blasting tracks from his new album.

Mountain Dew x Pit Vipers Drop

The Thirst Guards are sporting the latest Dew Drop – a bold collaboration with Pit Viper featuring two new limited-edition sunglasses. With laser-engraved Mountain Dew logos and hand-applied splatter paint, each pair is a one-of-a-kind tribute to individuality, inspired by Dew's most iconic flavors: Classic Green and Baja Blast.

Additional Thirst Guard Takeovers

This July 4th weekend, the Thirst Guards will also take over Lake Travis, TX, Miller Beach, IN and Myrtle Beach, SC with on-land beach stations packed with ice-cold Mountain Dew, keeping refreshment going all summer long.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!