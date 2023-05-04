MTN DEW & Circle K Launch Thunderversary Summer Tour MTN DEW and Circle K are coming to an area near you with a brand new tour to celebrate the Purple Thunder flavor.

MTN DEW has partnered up with Circle K to launch a special kind of summer event as they will be holding the Thunderversary Summer Tour. The tour will celebrate all things Purple Thunder, the exclusive flavor from the company currently being served at Circle K, with a 33-date tour across locations in the United States. The tour kicked off yesterday in Ohio, and as you can see from the map on their website, they are headed to practically every state that has a Circle K location for the next 13 weeks, ending in Florida in July. We got more details and a pair of quotes about the event.

Summer forecasts are predicting sunshine across the U.S. with a guarantee of Purple Thunder. Circle K is reveling in the one-year anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW Purple Thunder flavor with a 33-stop Thunderversary Tour. DEW Nation's favorite combination of berry and plum will hit the road to bring free food and drinks, photo ops, games, prizes, live music, entertainment, and other festive in-store offers. The party starts on May 3 in Cleveland, OH and will travel through the country for 13 weeks, concluding on July 25 in Eustis, FL.

"We take pride in knowing that Circle K is the official destination of MTN DEW Purple Thunder and want to invite our customers to join in the celebration," said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president global merchandising at Circle K. "We're honored to be part of Dew Nation, and we want to continue honoring this unique drink and its fans with our Thunderversary Tour. No tickets required!"

"Dew Nation's enthusiasm for MTN DEW Purple Thunder has been tremendous," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer & Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Together with Circle K, we wanted to match their enthusiasm and celebrate its first year in a big way by bringing an unforgettable experience to MTN DEW Purple Thunder fans across the country."