Coachella Music and Arts Festival is back for 2022 on YouTube

California's favorite music festival/party in the desert has taken a few years off (thanks, COVID-19), but Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the iconic Palm Springs music festival, will return the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022. Continuing their 10-year partnership, YouTube will once again be the home of the festival's official livestream.

Ali Rivera, YouTube's Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations released a statement saying, "We're back and thrilled to be partnering with Goldenvoice for the 10th year to live stream the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on YouTube. As the world's biggest virtual stage, we are more excited than ever to celebrate live music and to bring two weekends of extraordinary performances to music fans around the world."

In lieu of a 2020 festival, YouTube released a documentary for the festival's 20-year anniversary, which was in 2019. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is on YouTube in full, and delivered "couchella" to fans during the long year without live music and events.

The 2022 lineup has yet to be announced, but the 2020 lineup included Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, FKA Twigs, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Flume, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, Weyes Blood, Orville Peck, Swae Lee, Charli XCX, Big Sean, Denzel Curry, Caribou and Fatboy Slim, and was slated to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine. There is no word yet on which artists will be returning for Coachella 2022 or who will be in headlining spots.

Coachella 2020, with festival dates in April, was an early casualty of the pandemic, while the 2021 festival was rumored to be pushed to the fall, organizer Goldenvoice confirmed they would return in April 2022. There is currently no word on what, if any, health restrictions will be in place or necessary at that time; guidelines will likely be released closer to the festival.

Registration for Coachella 2022 advance ticket sales opens Friday, June 4 at 10 am PT.