SDCC: A Look Inside The Pac-Man Cafe Of San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Pac-Man Café pops up in San Diego for SDCC, inviting fans to celebrate the game’s 45th anniversary.

Located at 323 Seventh Ave, the café offers arcade games, photo ops, and exclusive Pac-Man merchandise.

Visitors can enjoy themed food and drinks, including pizza quesadillas and mango Hawaiian shaved ice.

Special perks include Pac-Man–themed rides, free sticker sheets, and promo codes for complimentary slushies.

Timed to San Diego Comic-Con, arcade game character Pac-Man is celebrating his 45th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind pop-up café experience just steps from the SDCC convention centre. The Pac-Man Café is open to the public at 323 Seventh Ave, transforming into a retro-meets-modern gaming hub filled with photo ops, nostalgic arcade games, themed food and drink, and exclusive giveaways. They are also offering transportation to the event in their Pac-Man–wrapped vehicles through on the Flywheel app, for a whole month, with a free 45th Anniversary sticker sheet and a promo code for a free slushie at the Pac-Man Café.

Well, friend of Bleeding Cool and SDCC attendee Roberta Moran Curry took advantage of the opportunity popped into the Pac Man Cafe for us, and this is what she found… "Kevin Seo (Secret Sauce Society) brings another solid pop culture installation following his Sonic Cafe success. The Pac Man Cafe delivers great mix of 80s design style, generous food portions, and amazing special merchandise. Greeted when you enter to order your food, the trip to the upstairs lounge and food bar immerses you in a world of Pac-Man. From pickleball paddles to skateboard decks to plushies and even hair pomade, there is something for everyone. The pizza quesadilla with Verde salsa and sour cream delivered a very generous portion with nachos on the side. The mango Hawaiian shaved ice was delicious and refreshing. Staff was very friends and attentive. 10/10! Worth a trip for the experience!" Here's a look at what she found…

