Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico, shaq, Shaquille O'neal, Skee-Lo

Shaq Stars In Latest Pepsi Promotion For Mini Cans

Shaq wishes he was a little bit smaller in the latest promotion for Pepsi, as he teams with Skee-Lo to hype up their new mini cans.

Article Summary Shaq teams up with Pepsi to promote their new Mini Cans, embracing his giant stature.

Skee-Lo's '90s hit "I Wish" gets a new twist, highlighting the perks of being smaller.

Pepsi Mini Cans campaign taps into '90s nostalgia with a fresh angle on Skee-Lo's classic.

The campaign includes a 2-minute commercial, with TV spots airing during NBA games and NFL.

Shaq has partnered up with Pepsi for his latest commercial appearance as he promotes the new mini cans the company rolled out this week. In what is a bit of a throwback crossover between his Pepsi Big Slam commercial from the '90s, and the hip-hop song "I Wish" from one-hit wonder Skee-Lo, we have NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal playing up his bag man status (and referencing a few mems along the way) all to promote the fact that PepsiCo finally put their soda in smaller cans. You can check out the full two-minute commercial below, as the 30-second version will air on TV during select NBA games on ESPN and TNT starting November 22 and as a featured spot during the NFL game on NBC this Thanksgiving. Here's a few quotes from the announcement.

"As a longtime partner of the brand, I always have a great time working with Pepsi. It was incredibly fun to create the 'I Wish' commercial, showing how things could be better if I were indeed a little bit smaller," said Shaquille O'Neal. "With Pepsi Mini Cans, I can enjoy every sip and appreciate the little things in life."

"In the '90s, when my hit 'I Wish' first came out, it was all about 'bigger is better'—whether it was being taller, having larger t-shirts or shorts. Everyone in my neighborhood wanted to be a larger-than-life basketball star…but now we've got the biggest, baddest dude in the game, Shaq, to flip my song on its head and show how smaller is actually better with Pepsi Mini Cans!" said Skee-Lo.

"Pepsi and Shaq have a storied history with one another that has inspired a number of the creative elements within this new Pepsi Mini Cans campaign. We were also able to tap into 90's nostalgia with Skee-Lo's iconic 'I Wish' while completely reimagining the track for today given the evolution we are seeing in consumer demand for smaller sized packages," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "We hope Pepsi fans will enjoy the song and commercial – especially the tall ones – as nobody is too big to enjoy the convenience, fun, and awesome taste of our Pepsi Mini Cans!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!