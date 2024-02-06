Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cereal, general mills

General Mills Releases New Line Of "Loaded" Cereals

General Mills has released a brand new line of cereal options, as they have taken some of your favorites and made them "loaded."

General Mills has released a new line of cereal options for you, as they have taken some of your favorites and made them Loaded. This is a brand new limited-edition line they've put out on the market, in which they have taken flavors such as Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, created a pocket square of the flavored cereal, and "loaded" it with a vanilla-flavored cream. This is basically a nerd food as it's the kind of thing you can have for breakfast, but it would also make a pretty fun snack throughout the day as you don't necessarily need milk to get the flavor from the middle. The team also has some fun items you can try to get while the real is out, as we have more info about that below.

Loaded Cereals – Cereal Rich

Living Cereal Rich is about living life to the filled-est and bringing maximalism to the breakfast table. Now is the time for maxing out and keeping life LOADED with what you love. It's time for cereal fans to raise a spoon to a bold, unapologetic breakfast cereal. The "Get Cereal Rich with Me" (#GCRWM) collection pairs LOADED cereal with over-the-top accessories that embody what it means to be "Cereal Rich," including:

A metallic gold crown-shaped bowl: Level up the breakfast table aesthetic with this fancy accessory that helps ensure no crumbs are left behind.

Level up the breakfast table aesthetic with this fancy accessory that helps ensure no crumbs are left behind. A lavish plush robe with removable pockets: Getting ready in an old T-shirt? Not very luxe. Instead, fans can store LOADED cereal in this comfortable outfit so they can easily pair their favorite breakfast flavors with an elevated #GRWM routine.

Getting ready in an old T-shirt? Not very luxe. Instead, fans can store LOADED cereal in this comfortable outfit so they can easily pair their favorite breakfast flavors with an elevated #GRWM routine. A 2-in-1 jade roller + spoon: The morning tool you didn't know you needed – use one side to treat skin to a glowy, smooth upgrade while using the other to dive into a bowl of delicious cereal!

