Kinder Reveals Multiple New Chocolate Items For Easter

Kinder has revealed a numebr of new chocolate items for Easter, as their treats have been adapted to for the motif of the season.

Kinder is taking their chocolates and applying them to Easter, as they have revealed multiple new items for the season. The company looks like they have taken a few of its popular items and adapted them to the motif of the holiday, as you can get Easter Eggs, Chocolate Bunnies, and other chocolate items from their line if you're looking for a nerdier change of pace with hollow candy. They even have a line of eggs with their usual mix of chocolate treat filling and special Easter toys for people to play with as they eat them. Here's a rundown of everything they've put out this month for you to snag ahead of March 31.

Kinder Joy Easter Eggs

Hop into spring with a limited-edition Kinder Joy Easter egg! The best part? There are 12 limited-edition toys to collect for the Easter season – time to get cracking!

Chocolate Mini Friends

Individually wrapped Kinder Chocolate made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling and crispy cookie bites. The perfect item to share, gift, treat, basket stuffers, and decorations.

Chocolate Mini Eggs

Individually wrapped eggs made with Kinder's smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk filling – the perfect basket stuffer, gift, and treat this Easter season.

Chocolate 6ct Spring Animal Hollow Figures

Perfect for an Easter basket stuffer, these individually wrapped Spring animals are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky lining.

Hollow Figures

Individually wrapped Lady Bug, Hen, and Chick that's made with smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk lining – great to include in an Easter basket, treating, gifting, and sharing.

Bunny Hollow Figure

Individually wrapped Bunnies in three fun colors made with smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk lining – great to include in an Easter basket, treating, gifting, and sharing.

