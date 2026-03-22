Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, CYOA, Who Killed Harlowe Thrombey?

Three New Choose Your Own Adventure Titles Have Hit Shelves Recently

Choose Your Own Adventure has three new titles on shelves as we speak, with two new titles and one reprinted throwback story

Article Summary Discover three new Choose Your Own Adventure books, including two original stories and one beloved reprint

Embark on a monster movie-inspired quest in Kaiju Gaga by E.C. Myers, hatching chaos and surprises

Face sci-fi dangers as the last human on a doomed starship in The Storaway by Griffin McElroy

Investigate a classic whodunit in the reissued Who Killed Harlowe Thrombey? by Edward Packard

The Choose Your Own Adventure series has three new titles on shelves, as two are brand-new while one is a throwback. Starting with the new, the first book is Kaiju Gaga, the latest from E.C. Myers where you discover a baby monster that has just hatched from an egg at the museum. The second new title is The Storaway, penned by Griffin McElroy, you are left as the only human on a ship headed into a black hole. Finally, the throwback reprint novel is a classic from Edward Packard, as you'll attempt to solve the mystery of Who Killed Hawlowe Thromby?, 25 years after it went out of print. We have details on all three titles below as they're available through their shop as we speak.

Find Your Own Thrilling Story With Three Choose Your Own Adventure Books

You're on a school trip at the Museum of Media, just in time to catch the last day of their exhibit on classic monster movies. When you sneak away to check it out, you stumble upon props from one of your favorites: "Kaiju Gaga." There's even a monster egg from the film! But when you reach out and touch the egg … it cracks. Is that an eye looking out at you? Should you run back to join your class and pretend like nothing happened? Or do you want to meet whatever's emerging face-to-face, and accept the Kaiju consequences?

In the farthest reaches of a war-torn galaxy, a military transport cruiser barrels toward a supermassive black hole. The crew has vanished. The security drones have gone haywire. And the ship has flown light years off-course. It falls to a single passenger to decide the fate of this doomed voyage: A stowaway tucked into a pocket of the ship's hull. Unfortunately for the reader, YOU are that stowaway. It's your turn to sit at the table with your friendly neighborhood Game Master Griffin McElroy as he guides you down paths both hilarious and harrowing. Can you evade deadly robots, find the missing crew, and escape the ship before it reaches its final, fatal destination? Or will the Astral Order get you first?

Someone murdered Harlowe Thrombey. Only YOU can figure out who. The eccentric millionaire feared his life was in danger, and he hired you – a young detective – to find out who was after him. But before your investigation could even start, someone laced his bedtime brandy with arsenic. Now you have a murder case on your hands! As you look for clues and question the suspects and witnesses, will you discover the truth of who poisoned your client? Or will you be the next victim?

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