Trolli Releases New Sour Dino Candy For Jurassic World Dominion

The new, limited-edition innovation includes dual-colored Dino shapes and mouthwatering tropical flavors, with two flavors in each piece, such as mango-pineapple, yuzu-watermelon and strawberry-guava, that are sure to delight movie fans and candy lovers alike. But they're not the only dino-fied Ferrara product being released into the wild ahead of one of the biggest film premieres of the summer. Big Chewy NERDS, SweeTARTS Rainbow Ropes, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and Black Forest Gummy Bears will also be in candy aisles with new packaging inspired by Jurassic World Dominion's iconic dinosaurs, including T. rex, Velociraptor and Dilophosaurus.

"The Jurassic World series is one of the most iconic franchises in movie history, and I've been a big fan. I remember both the excitement and fear I felt in the theater watching the original back in 1993," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrara. "At Ferrara, we're closely tapped into our consumers and to what's generating excitement among candy lovers today. We know that people will want to share these fun, Dino-inspired candies with friends and family before they go extinct."